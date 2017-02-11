Metro investigating southwest Las Vegas shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Chevron gas station in the southwest valley Friday night.

Just before 5 p.m., a gray Chevrolet rear-ended a black vehicle and fled the scene at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road, Metro Lt. Ken Romaine said.

The driver of the black vehicle notified police and waited for officers to arrive at a nearby Chevron gas station, located at 7730 S. Jones Blvd. While he was waiting, the same gray Chevrolet that rear-ended him came back a short time after, apparently not realizing the black vehicle was there, to pump gas, Romaine said.

The driver of the black vehicle then approached the Chevrolet driver, and the two got into an argument, police said. The male Chevrolet driver then fired one round at the other driver and missed, Romaine said.

There were no injuries, and the Chevrolet driver was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.