Nevada ACLU ‘deeply concerned’ over shooting of Reno high school student

CARSON CITY — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada said Thursday that it is “deeply concerned” about the shooting of a Reno high school student by a campus police officer last week in Reno.

“Law enforcement has a duty to use only the degree of force necessary to maintain the community’s safety,” the group said in a statement.

The state ACLU said it has submitted a public records act request to the Washoe County School District to get more information about these circumstances and the policies that led to the shooting at Hug High School.

The 14-year-old student was armed with two knives and brandishing one at other students on Dec. 7 when the officer ordered him to drop the weapons and then shot him when failed to do so. The student remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The ACLU said the teen “appeared to be in an emotional crisis” and that, based on the limited video and information made public, “a less deadly means of intervention should have been utilized.”

The group said it is also troubled by reports that the child may have been the victim of bullying and intends to discover whether the school followed statutorily required procedures for such incidents as laid out in state law.

ACLU Policy Director Holly Welborn said: “We intend to review the use of force, emergency, and bullying policies of the Washoe County School District and monitor developments as the Reno Police Department’s investigation of this matter continues.”

