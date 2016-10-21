NHP names trooper who fatally shot suspect Wednesday in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the trooper involved in the officer-involved shooting Wednesday at a Henderson car dealership.

Trooper David Dudley, a 17-year veteran, is the trooper who shot and killed a man involved in an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning, Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and a related carjacking earlier in the morning at a gas station in downtown Las Vegas. The carjacking happened about 7:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers saw the man driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 95 about 10 minutes after the carjacking and chased him from the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to Auto Show Drive, about 12 miles.

The man collided with another vehicle during the chase and eventually stopped at the Findlay Cadillac dealership on Auto Show Drive and Gibson Road after his tires had blown out, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Buratczuk said the man attempted to carjack an elderly couple at the Henderson dealership, where a man who was about 90 was thrown to the ground. Dudley shot the younger man when he got into the couple’s car.

According to the Highway Patrol, the agency learned that the 28-year-old man had died just after 10 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man who died after his family has been notified.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.