No injuries reported in officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in the 3900 block of La Cruz Court late Monday night.

Police have barricaded a section of the neighborhood between Stewart Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard as they investigate. Traffic has been rerouted.

Sgt. Jeff Clark, public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, spoke briefly after 12:45 a.m., confirming no officers nor suspects were injured, but officers did fire shots.

Melanie Flannery, who lives at the corner of Trabuco Drive and North Sandhill Road, said she heard one police car driving on Sandhill just after 11 p.m. before hearing a second and then several more.

“They kept coming in droves,” Flannery said.

She guessed about 20 officer cars had eventually arrived. A helicopter circled overhead for about 10 minutes, Flannery said.

“All of the sudden I see the tape,” she said, “and I figured something (was up).”

She said she hadn’t previously seen anything comparable to the shooting in the neighborhood. However, she recalled an incident two years ago when a car jumped the sidewalk, hit her fence — as she gestured to her bowed-in, chain link fence facing Sandhill — and kept going, prompting a police response.

“It’s a busy, busy street,” she said, adding traffic often flows on Sandhill, which connects Charleston and Stewart through the neighborhood.

Flannery said she didn’t hear any gunshots.

Neither did Isaias Vilches, who was looking over his backyard wall across Sandhill from Flannery’s home.

Vilches said he’d heard cars approaching in the neighborhood, one of which seemed to be particularly loud. He compared the sound to cars drag racing, adding it “sounded like another car took off after them.”

Police are expected to provide another update in another two hours or so.

