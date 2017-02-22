No one injured after shot fired near Sands Expo and Convention Center

Las Vegas police are investigating after a shot was fired Tuesday afternoon near the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Police said two separate groups of people were arguing, then fighting near the convention center at 201 Sands Ave. That’s when someone “produced a handgun and fired one round.”

No one was struck by gunfire, police said. Security in the area detained the shooter before officers arrived and arrested him, police said.

As of Tuesday night, police had not identified any of the individuals involved.

