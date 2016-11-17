No one injured when stray bullets hit east Las Vegas apartment

Stray bullets from a shooting at an east Las Vegas apartment complex Thursday morning reached an apartment occupied by three adults and three children.

There were no injuries in the shooting around midnight, said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department. But police don’t know who or how many people shot multiple rounds into an unoccupied apartment at 1404 N. Sandhill Road. Gordon said some of those bullets entered the nearby apartment with the six people.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody and don’t know why the rounds were fired at the apartment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.