No reported injuries after shooting near Fremont Street Experience

At least one round was fired Friday night during a shooting in the area of the Fremont Street Experience.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Police were initially called to the Denny’s at 450 Fremont St., near North Fourth Street, Hank said, though as of 10 p.m. he did not confirm specifically where the shooting occurred.

Crime scene tape blocked off all major entrances to Neonopolis, the shopping complex that also houses the Denny’s.

As of 10 p.m. there were no reported injuries. Police did not confirm whether a suspect was in custody.

“Detectives are on scene reviewing video and investigating,” Hank said. No further information was available Friday night.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.