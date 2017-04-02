North Las Vegas police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left one person dead and wounded another Saturday night.

Police responding to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street discovered two shooting victims in a Chrysler four-door sedan.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Deer Springs Way and Aliante Parkway around 9:25 p.m., according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty.

Police believe shots were fired from another vehicle into a Chrysler sedan carrying three people, Patty said.

The car’s two passengers were shot, one fatally, Patty said. The other victim is stable, he said.

No information was immediately available on ages or genders of the Chrysler occupants, although one is believed to be a child, Patty said.

The driver was taking the shooting victims to a hospital when the Chrysler struck another vehicle in the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street, Patty said. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash stayed on the scene, he said.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random. “We believe that they may have known each other,” Patty said.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.