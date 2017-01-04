Nye County increases police presence after shooting near Pahrump school

Nye County authorities increased patrols around area schools after a shooting in Pahrump on Wednesday morning.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said there are no specific threats to the schools, but no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of South Blagg Street, where a woman who was dropping off a child at a bus stop when a bullet was shot through her back window, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She told deputies she saw a man running into a home on Blagg Street, and residents there said the man broke in, fired a gun and ran out the back door.

Witnesses told deputies the man was picked up in a black SUV and dropped off in the area of Bourbon and Red Butte streets. Deputies searched the area but have not found him, police said.

The department described the shooter as a black man with a tattoo on his face, possibly of a bird or a butterfly.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

