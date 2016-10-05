Officer wounded in Kingman gun battle released from hospital

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman police detective wounded in a Sept. 29 gun battle that left one man dead was discharged from a local hospital Wednesday.

Kingman police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said 57-year-old detective Dennis Gilbert was released about 12:40 p.m. and was resting comfortably at home.

The Bullhead City Police Department continues its independent investigation of the shooting that fatally wounded Jeffrey Cave, 53. Officer body camera video released by Kingman police showed that Cave refused commands to drop his weapon and fired first, before drawing return fire as officers tried to execute a search warrant at his Miami Avenue home in Kingman.

Police Chief Bob Devries thanked the community for an outpouring of support for his staff. He said the 40-day span between Aug. 20 and Sept.29 has been the most stressful period of his law enforcement career.

The department first endured the loss of Amigo, a police K-9 that died Aug. 20 while rescuing hikers, followed by officer-involved fatal shootings of citizens on Aug. 29 and Sept. 29.