One person injured in shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to calls of multiple gunshots about 3 p.m. on the 3600 block of Colton Avenue, near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds, said Metropolitan Police Department officer Laura Meltzer. The victim was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with unknown injuries.

No suspects have been identified because no one was at the scene when officers arrived, Meltzer said.

