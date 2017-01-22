One person shot, killed in armed robbery at Henderson jewelry store

A female employee died after being shot Saturday night in an armed robbery at a Henderson jewelry store, police said.

Henderson police received calls about 8:45 p.m. of a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street. The robbery happened just before the jewelry store closed at 9 p.m.

The woman shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition and later died, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The suspected robber ran southbound on Sunset Road. French described him as a black man wearing a dark red hooded sweatshirt and a dark mask. He may also be carrying a black backpack.

French could not confirm Saturday night whether the man made off with any jewelry, money or property.

Surrounding businesses remained open while police investigated near Sunset Road and Marks Street.

