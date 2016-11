A man shot another man several times with a pellet gun at an apartment complex east of downtown early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police arrested a suspect after the shooting about 12:15 a.m. near Hidden Village Apartments at 1825 Lewis Avenue, Lt. David Gordon said.

The man shot was taken to a hospital. He is expected to live, police said.

