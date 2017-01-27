Police capture armed homicide suspect in East Las Vegas

A man wanted in connection with a homicide at the OK Corral bar as well as a string of robberies is in custody Thursday night, police said.

Joel Nuno-Cruz, 24, fled from police near Tree Line Drive and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Deparment said. He was captured Thursday night.

Nuno-Cruz is suspected of shooting and killing another man and injuring a waitress at the OK Corral bar at about 7 a.m. Saturday. The shooting followed a fight between Nuno-Cruz and another man. Police said Nuno-Cruz may have left the bar to retrieve a handgun before firing several shots.

An errant bullet hit a waitress, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Nuno-Cruz also may be responsible for a string of robberies in the Las Vegas Valley, Metro said.

The robberies mostly happened at fast-food restaurants, though at least one robbery happened at an east valley computer store. At the computer store, the robber fired at least seven rounds as he ran away.

Several schools initiated lockdowns earlier Thursday afternoon as police searched the area for the homicide suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

