Police charge man arrested after standoff at south Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police identified a man arrested Wednesday after an hourslong standoff in a southern valley apartment complex.

Jean Joseph, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center to face charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, child abuse with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Police received multiple calls just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about a man acting erratically in the Loft 5 apartment complex at 2715 W. Pebble Road. Callers said the man was holding a rifle on the balcony of one of the units and that shots had been fired, police said.

Police set up a barrier around the complex, ordered residents to stay inside their units and shut down traffic on Pebble Road at Las Vegas Boulevard. The man was taken into custody at at 10:18 a.m. and residents were allowed to enter or leave the complex about an hour later.

Police said the man may have also entered a neighbor’s apartment but the resident was able to get out safely. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers recovered a rifle and a handgun from the scene.

Joseph had previous felony convictions in New York and New Jersey, police said Thursday.

