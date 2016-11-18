Police in Elko County wound man fleeing after strip club shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a gunman fleeing as officers arrived to reports of a shooting at a strip club in a Nevada-Utah state line town in Elko County was wounded after crashing his car and firing at officers.

West Wendover Police Chief Burdel Welsh told the Deseret News that two officers returned fire, and the man refused for nearly 40 minutes to exit the crashed vehicle late Thursday on West Wendover Boulevard.

When he finally surrendered, the suspect was flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital with what were described as an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and leg injuries.

His name wasn’t immediately disclosed.

No injuries were immediately reported in the initial shooting a little before 9 p.m. Thursday at the Southern X-Posure Club in West Wendover.