Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a person on the northbound 215 Beltway Wednesday night.

Larry Hadfield, public information officer, confirmed the shooting 12:45 a.m. Thursday. He said the person was a Metro suspect, but he did not provide more details about the suspect.

Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed the 215 was shut down between Hualapai Way and Durango Drive Thursday morning as Metro worked the scene.

