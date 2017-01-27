Police hunting for armed homicide suspect in East Las Vegas, schools on lockdown

Las Vegas police are in the east valley looking for an armed suspect wanted in connection with a homicide at the OK Corral bar as well as a string of robberies.

Joel Nunoz, 24, fled from police near Tree Line Drive and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Deparment said. The initial call came in just after 4:30 p.m.

Nunoz is suspected of shooting and killing another man and injuring a waitress at the OK Corral bar at about 7 a.m. Saturday. The shooting followed a fight between Nunoz and another man. Police said Nunoz may have left the bar to retrieve a handgun before firing several shots.

An errant bullet hit a waitress, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Nunoz also may be responsible for a string of robberies in the Las Vegas Valley, Metro said.

The robberies mostly happened at fast-food restaurants, though at least one robbery happened at an east valley computer store. At the computer store, the robber fired at least seven rounds as he ran away.

Several schools initiated lockdowns Thursday afternoon as police searched the area for the homicide suspect.

A large police presence is in the area investigating.

Police consider Nunoz armed and dangerous. They encourage anyone who sees Nunoz to call 9-1-1 immediately. Police also say that Nunoz was last seen with his head shaved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.