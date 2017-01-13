Police investigate double shooting in central Las Vegas

Two males were shot in the central valley Friday morning, and Las Vegas police are investigating.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m., police said. Investigators and police were seen at Siegel Suites Twain, 455 E. Twain Ave., near Paradise Road.

At least one of the victims was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

