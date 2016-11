One man walked into Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his foot late Thursday night.

Police couldn’t find a crime scene, Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department said, and detectives were interviewing him as of about 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Metro was notified about 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

