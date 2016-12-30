Police investigate shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near the downtown area.

Police responded to the 600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Bonanza Road, just after 9 a.m. Friday.

One person was taken to University Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound, but the person’s condition is unknown.

Police said two people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police advise people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

