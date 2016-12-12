Posted 

Police investigate shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex, 9620 W. Russell Road, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting possibly involving three people in the southwest valley.

The shooting is believed to have occurred at the Chapel Hill apartment complex on 9620 W. Russell Road, near South Fort Apache Road.

The severity of the injuries is unknown. It is also unknown whether anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 