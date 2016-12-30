Police looking for 2 thieves who shot at Las Vegas Goodwill in November — VIDEO

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in identifying two men who stole from a northwest valley thrift store and then shot at the business.

Two men entered the Goodwill store in the 4800 block of West Craig Road about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and committed a theft, police said Friday.

The store’s clerk confronted the men as they left. The men returned in a dark green two-door Honda Civic and fired one shot toward the store, police said.

One of the men is described as black and in his 20s. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with bleach spots and black pants.

The other man also is black and in his 20s. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, bluejeans with bleach spots, a black New York Yankees baseball hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-8577 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

