Police looking for suspect after shots fired outside Boulder Highway hotel

A bullet grazed a person’s face after shots were fired at a Boulder Highway hotel Monday night.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said the gunshot victim is expected to survive the grazing, which happened about 10:30 p.m. at The Suites located at 4855 Boulder Highway.

Gordon said police initially thought they had two possible suspects in custody, but said about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday there were no arrests and they were still searching for suspects.

