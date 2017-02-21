Police: Neighbor intervenes in argument, shoots man about to hit woman with brick

A neighbor with a gun intervened and shot one of two people arguing in the west-central valley Monday night.

A man and a woman were arguing on the sidewalk outside a home near West Washington Avenue and North Jones Boulevard before the man began fighting her, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said. The neighbor heard the fight, went outside, saw the man pick up a brick and raise it as if to hit the woman, he said.

The neighbor then took out his handgun and shot the man once.

“The citizen’s actions prevented the female from being struck,” Jenkins said.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the neighbor would be arrested.

