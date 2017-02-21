Posted 

Police: Neighbor intervenes in argument, shoots man about to hit woman with brick

Police: Neighbor intervenes in argument, shoots man about to hit woman with brick

web1_fawn_8024930.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting late Monday night outside a home near West Washington Avenue and North Jones Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police: Neighbor intervenes in argument, shoots man about to hit woman with brick

web1_fawn2_8024930.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting late Monday night outside a home near West Washington Avenue and North Jones Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A neighbor with a gun intervened and shot one of two people arguing in the west-central valley Monday night.

A man and a woman were arguing on the sidewalk outside a home near West Washington Avenue and North Jones Boulevard before the man began fighting her, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said. The neighbor heard the fight, went outside, saw the man pick up a brick and raise it as if to hit the woman, he said.

The neighbor then took out his handgun and shot the man once.

“The citizen’s actions prevented the female from being struck,” Jenkins said.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the neighbor would be arrested.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 