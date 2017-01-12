Police release ID of man accused in Laughlin shooting

Police have released the identity of the man arrested in connection with a shooting in Laughlin this week.

Anthony W. Bowdry, 50, is accused of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and battery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Bowdry allegedly wounded a 34-year-old man in a parking lot at 3550 Bay Sands Drive at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The men were arguing with Bowdry’s daughter before the injury, police said.

The injured man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition. He was alive as of Thursday morning, said Danny Cordero with the Metropolitan Police Department.

It was initially unclear whether the incident was a stabbing or shooting, but Cordero confirmed Thursday it was a shooting.

