Police respond to barricade incident in downtown Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a barricade incident in downtown Las Vegas.

The barricade is a result of a shooting that occurred about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South 11th Street. The suspected shooter, a man, has barricaded himself in a hotel room near Fremont and Bruce streets, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Police said no injuries have been reported. Evacuations are being made at a nearby hotel, Meltzer said.

Metro’s SWAT unit is on scene. Fremont Street is closed between Bruce and 21st Streets. Lewis Avenue is closed at Bruce Street.

