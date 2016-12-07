Police respond to barricade situation in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation at the Loft 5 residential complex, 2715 W. Pebble Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, Wednesday morning.

Police received multiple calls just after 6:30 a.m. reporting gunshots, Metro said. There are reports of a man holding what may be a rifle on the balcony of one of the units.

SWAT officials and crisis negotiators have been requested to assist at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

