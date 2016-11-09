Police use of deadly force justified in Kingman gunfire exchange

The Mohave County attorney’s office ruled Kingman police were justified in using deadly force in an exchange of gunfire with a Kingman resident.

The ruling followed a review of an independent investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.

According to the review, four Kingman police officers executed a search warrant Sept. 29 at the home of Jeffrey Cave, 53. An officer-mounted camera recorded police entry into the Miami Avenue home after there was no response to knocks and shouts.

“The Axon video shows Cave was standing near the door holding a gun. Cave then pointed the gun at the officers and fired four shots. One shot struck Detective Dennis Gilbert,” the county attorney conclusion stated. “Gilbert and Detective Nick Schmitz fired nine shots, killing Cave.”

Gilbert remains off duty recovering from his wound. Schmitz was previously returned to duty.