Reno police investigate shooting that killed 1 teen, injured 2 others

RENO — Reno police are investigating a shooting that killed one girl and injured two teenage boys.

Reno police officers responded early Sunday to reports of gunshots in the downtown area, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy injured. The girl later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

A third victim, an 18-year-old man, arrived at the hospital later that morning.

No arrests were been made and police were still investigating the incident.

