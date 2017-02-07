Reno police officer shoots suspect in knife fight at motel

RENO — The Washoe County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting of a Reno police officer of a suspect who allegedly refused to drop a knife during a fight with another man at a downtown motel.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon says police responded to a report of the fight at the Motor Lodge motel on West Second Street at about 4:30 p.m. Monday

One man was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

The other was hospitalized with an injury he apparently suffered before officers arrived on scene.

There was no immediate word on either’s condition.

Harmon says no officers were hurt.

Streets near the incident were closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.