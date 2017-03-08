Security guard shot at in northwest valley confrontation

Somebody fired a shot after a security guard confronted three men who broke out a vacant northwest valley apartment window late night Tuesday, Las Vegas police said.

The three men scattered after the confrontation at 3333 N. Michael Way about 11 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The guard followed one of them to an older-model red vehicle, Gordon said. The man got in, and an occupant fired one shot out the passenger-side window of the two-door vehicle as it fled.

The guard wasn’t hit, Gordon said.

He said the two-door vehicle was last seen south on Michael Way onto westbound West Cheyenne Avenue.

No arrests had been made as of early morning Wednesday.

