Shooting on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas injures two people, one critically

A man shooting a gun from his vehicle on southbound Interstate 15 injured two people — one critically — in another car Saturday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received two calls about 9:30 a.m. from witnesses reporting there had been a shooting on southbound Interstate 15, near Russell Road, according to Metro Lt. Patrick Charoen.

Police believe a man, described as in his late 20s or 30s, shot out of his vehicle, striking a man and woman in a second car.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with three gunshot wounds, Charoen said. She was in critical condition and was going into surgery as of about 11:30 a.m.

The man in the second car also was shot. Details about his wounds and condition were not immediately available.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle at a CVS Pharmacy on Windmill and Las Vegas Boulevard South. Charoen said police set up a perimeter around the pharmacy, but there was “not a barricade per se.”

The man was in the store for a few minutes before he made eye contact with a police officer outside the store and came out peacefully.

Police did immediately know whether the shooting was random, Charoen said.

Southbound Interstate 15 was closed between U.S. Highway 95 and Spring Mountain Road for several hours Saturday morning and into early afternoon as Las Vegas police investigated the freeway shooting.

Before 1 p.m., two lanes on southbound I-15 were reopened to traffic.

The Regional Transportation Commission also reported that the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill Lane/Blue Diamond Road was closed due to police activity in the area. That intersection has reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

