Two people were killed and a third person went to the hospital after a shooting near downtown late Wednesday night.

A man and a woman in their 20s were found dead inside a home on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue just before 11 p.m., Lt. Dan McGrath with Metropolitan Police Department said.

The third person was shot in both hands and was expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

