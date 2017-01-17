Shots fired during attempted robbery of east valley business

A man attempted to rob a business using a handgun in the east valley Monday evening and fired multiple shots.

The attempted robbery happened at 5105 East Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, about 6:15 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man fired multiple rounds after demanding property from an employee at the business. He left the business in an unknown direction, Metro officer Danny Cordero said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

