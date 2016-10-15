Posted  Updated 

Southbound I-15 from US 95 to Spring Mountain shut down after shooting

Metro is investigating an incident at a CVS Pharmacy at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill/Blue Diamond Road in south Las Vegas that may be related to a shooting on Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road on Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Southbound Interstate 15 is closed between U.S. Highway 95 and Spring Mountain Road as Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the freeway Saturday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said NHP was working with Metro to close off the area.

The Regional Transportation Commission also reported that the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill Lane/Blue Diamond Road is closed due to police activity in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 