Southbound I-15 from US 95 to Spring Mountain shut down after shooting

Southbound Interstate 15 is closed between U.S. Highway 95 and Spring Mountain Road as Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the freeway Saturday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said NHP was working with Metro to close off the area.

The Regional Transportation Commission also reported that the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill Lane/Blue Diamond Road is closed due to police activity in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

