Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that led to crash in central Las Vegas

A man is in custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting that let to a crash in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said a man and woman were sitting in a vehicle about 2 p.m. Sunday when the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who was in a second vehicle, saw them. He fired a shot at the couple, but missed.

The pair tried to flee from the ex-boyfriend and crashed into another vehicle on Hoover Street, Jenkins said. The two were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Jenkins said none of the people involved in the crash was seriously injured.

The man pulled up behind them just as police arrived and was taken into custody, Jenkins said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.