Suspect jailed in shooting incident near Las Vegas Strip

A suspect has been booked on assault and other charges in Tuesday’s shooting incident near the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Police said two groups became involved in an argument, which then turned physical. A man then fired at least one shot in the area. No injuries were reported.

Moises Johnson, 28, was detained by security before being turned over to police.

He was booked on three accounts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and one count of discharging a firearm where persons may be endangered.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.