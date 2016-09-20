Suspect in McCarran shootings identified, faces attempted murder charges

The man arrested in connection with the Monday night shooting at McCarran International Airport has been identified by Las Vegas police.

Jeffery K. Brown, 68, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center early Tuesday morning on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting a gun in a prohibited area and assault with a deadly weapon.

Shots rang out about 6 p.m. on the parking garage’s sixth level, which is a long-term parking area. Police described the shooting as an isolated incident related to domestic violence.

Police said the shooter left the parking garage in a gray Ford Escape.

The man and woman who were shot had landed in Las Vegas shortly before the incident. Police did not say whether they were local residents or visitors, and airport officials did not say where the pair had arrived from.

A 15-year-old child was at the scene during the shooting. Metro officer Danny Cordero could not confirm the child’s relationship to anyone involved and did not have information regarding who took custody of the teen.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where both were treated as of 9 p.m. Monday. The condition of the man was unclear, but police said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested Brown about 10:30 p.m. Monday at the VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road. It is unclear why he was at the medical center, Cordero said.

Brown remains in jail Tuesday morning and is being held without bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail booking logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Mike Shoro contributed to this story. Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.