Taxi driver shot at, robbed in northwest Las Vegas

Passengers shot at and robbed a taxi driver Wednesday evening in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

A taxi driver picked up two men and two women about 4:50 p.m. When they arrived at their 5850 Sky Pointe Drive destination near North Tenaya Way, the two men demanded the driver’s property while brandishing a handgun, police said.

Multiple rounds were fired as the taxi driver, whose property was taken, drove away, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

The driver was uninjured, but his vehicle was struck several times.

No other information was immediately available; police are still investigating the shooting and robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.