Posted 

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_002_7991150.jpg
Richard Newsome, left, and his mother Tianna Thomas, who are charged in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, have a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_004_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, right, mother of Richard Newsome, has a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_003_7991150.jpg
Richard Newsome, accused in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, has a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_001_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, mother of Richard Newsome who is charged in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, appears during a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_007_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, mother of Richard Newsome who is charged in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, appears during a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_006_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, mother of Richard Newsome who is charged in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, appears during a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_003_7991150.jpg
Richard Newsome, accused in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, has a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_001_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, mother of Richard Newsome who is charged in the fatal shooting of former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson, appears during a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_004_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, right, mother of Richard Newsome, has a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

web1_newsomecourt-feb17-17_021617eb_005_7991150.jpg
Tianna Thomas, center, mother of Richard Newsome, has a hearing at Regional Justice Center, Feb. 16, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 17-year-old and his mother, accused in the shooting that killed former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Richard Newsome, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His mother, Tianna Douglas, also known as Tianna Thomas, faces one count of accessory to murder with a deadly weapon and battery with substantial bodily harm.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot last month after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Prosecutors said that before Nelson was killed witnesses saw Newsome point a handgun at another person while his 37-year-old mother stood by his side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 