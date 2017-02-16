Teen and mother plead not guilty in killing of Chaparral grad

A 17-year-old and his mother, accused in the shooting that killed former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Richard Newsome, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His mother, Tianna Douglas, also known as Tianna Thomas, faces one count of accessory to murder with a deadly weapon and battery with substantial bodily harm.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot last month after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Prosecutors said that before Nelson was killed witnesses saw Newsome point a handgun at another person while his 37-year-old mother stood by his side.

