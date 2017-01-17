Utah man wounded in shootout with Nevada officers also had homemade bomb

OGDEN, Utah — Authorities allege that a Utah man who was wounded after a police chase and shootout in November in northeast Nevada also had a homemade bomb in his vehicle.

Anthony Christopher Martinez, 30, of Ogden has recovered from injuries and faces two counts of attempted murder and possessing a bomb in Elko in connection with the Nov. 17 police shooting.

An Elko County sheriff’s office affidavit alleges that Martinez pistol-whipped a strip club doorman, fired a shot into the club, fled in a car with West Wendover police chasing him and engaged in a shootout with officers after crashing the car in a casino parking lot near Interstate 80.

Charging documents in Elko confirm that police found a crude explosive in his car after the confrontation. Authorities had reported earlier that they found multiple firearms in the car.