At vigil, Richard Nelson remembered as a ‘friend to everyone and anyone’

Some people saw Richard Nelson as a football star, others saw him as a friend, but everyone who knew him said he’ll be long remembered.

Nearly 100 people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Chaparral High School for Nelson, who was shot dead Saturday night while trying to stop a fight outside his southeast Las Vegas home.

Friends and family formed a circle outside of Chaparral, where Nelson had gone to school and excelled in sports. They placed candles in the shape of his initials, RN, and 20, the number he wore on his basketball and football jerseys.

De’Amontae Warren, 19, who organized the vigil, called Nelson iconic.

“That’s really the best way to describe him,” Warren said. “People from other high schools, even out of state knew him. That was just the type of impression he gave.”

Renee Jackson, 20, said, “I really thought he was going to make it. He had good grades. He was a great role model. He didn’t even finish his first year of college. He was going to be 19 next month. He had everything going for him.”

Outside of the circle, youths stood together to share memories of Nelson, who, they described as a “friend to everyone and anyone, regardless of their age.”

“He was like a big brother to me,” said Diamond Short, 17. “He was such a warm-hearted person. We were all just shocked when we found out he was murdered.”

As people held each other tight, a football was passed around for everyone to sign in Nelson’s honor. State Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, came to show his support for Nelson, whom he described as a “life taken too soon.”

“He died trying to save his sister,” Manendo said. “Could you imagine what his life would be like? I remember going to his football games and seeing what an amazing player he was.”

Friends and family described Nelson as a brother to his teammates and friends.

“We have to get through this together,” said Apel Porter, mother of Antwain Allen, Nelson’s friend and former teammate. “We have to be strong and love on each other. We’re the ones that have to get through this transition now. Richard is in a better place.”

His grandparents were also at the vigil, shocked that their grandson, whom they just seen Saturday afternoon, was dead.

“He was a great grandson,” said Robert Brooks, his grandfather. “He was never a violent kid. We raised him right.”

“He had a good heart,” said Nelson’s grandmother, Kathy Coleman. “He loved his family and always had a smile on his face. He was making his dream come true of becoming a professional football player. I can’t believe this happened.”

Amid their sorrow, people remembered Nelson for good times and good traits. He never argued with anyone, they said; he stayed positive no matter what he was facing. They described how he was chasing his dreams.

“Long live King Richard,” shouted the crowd. “Long live King Richard.”

“He taught you that no matter what your upbringing is you can always achieve anything you want,” Warren said. “His legacy will live with us forever.”

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.