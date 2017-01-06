Woman faces charges in Thursday morning shooting in east Las Vegas

A woman has been arrested in the Thursday morning shooting of a man in east Las Vegas.

Erica Rosie Cooper, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun where a person might be endangered and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Las Vegas police said a group of women was fighting in the 4500 block of Macher Way, near Vegas Valley Drive and Lamb Boulevard, when the man intervened about 9:30 a.m. One woman produced a handgun and fired at the man, striking him once in the upper chest, officer Michael Rodriguez said.

The women ran from the scene but were later located, Rodriguez said.

Police said the investigation indicates that all of the people involved knew each other.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow@lawrenlinehan on Twitter.