Woman shot at Coleman Park in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting of a woman at a park Saturday evening.

At about 5:20 p.m., the female victim was walking in Coleman Park, 6336 Carmen Blvd., when she heard gunshots and ran off. She noticed blood from a gunshot wound on her left calf.

The victim walked to a friend’s house near the park to call police. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said the woman was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit but her injuries are nonlife-threatening.

Arriving officers have no information on the suspected shooter and didn’t find anyone involved with the shooting at the scene, Rogers said.

