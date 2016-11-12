Woman shot, killed near VA Medical Center identified

The Clark County coroner has identified the woman shot and killed Tuesday in a possible domestic dispute.

Kayota Washington, 47, was killed in a home on the 6200 block of Wildcat Brook Court after what North Las Vegas police said may have been a domestic dispute.

Washington died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday it was unknown if anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

