Wounded man tells Las Vegas police he was shot during drug deal

Las Vegas police arrested a man on drug charges Friday after another man was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to reports of a man with blood on his shirt threatening suicide in the 400 block of Kolson Circle, near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, at 1:19 a.m. Friday.

Instead, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach who said he had been shot four hours earlier during a drug transaction.

Police located the suspect, 44-year-old Francisco Nevarro, and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of conspiracy, trafficking and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.