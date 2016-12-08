Smoke shop clerk arrested in fatal shooting of teen out on bail

A bail bond was approved Wednesday for a smoke shop clerk facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in his shop Friday night.

Bail was set at $150,000 for Raad Sunna, court minutes show. Sunna, 24, will be placed on house arrest and has to wear a location-monitoring device.

Sunna, 24, is scheduled to appear in court for a felony arraignment Thursday morning.

Lawrence Junior High School student Fabriccio Patti was shot several times Friday night after he and two friends from school, ages 14 and 15, ran into Lucky Cigars and Smokes, 8665 W. Flamingo Road, with their faces covered.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday that the teens were not wearing masks in the traditional sense, as has been previously reported, but had used T-shirts or sweatshirt hoods to conceal their identities.

The Metropolitan Police Department initially said the shooting appeared to be defensive, but the department reversed course after viewing surveillance video from inside the store Monday. Police said Sunna was not in imminent danger when he fired eight or nine shots at the teens.

The teens were not as close to Sunna as the clerk had initially said, and it looked as if the teens were going to grab the merchandise and run out, the department said.

