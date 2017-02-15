1 hospitalized after being stabbed by a juvenile in southeast valley

One man was hospitalized after being stabbed by a 14-year-old inside a southeast valley residence, police said.

The domestic-related stabbing happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Russell Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said. The suspect and victim are not blood relatives, police said.

The 14-year-old is in custody, he said. The man, who lives in the residence, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.