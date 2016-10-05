1 person injured in stabbing near the Stratosphere

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning near the Statosphere, according to a Metro news release.

The victim was stabbed in the arm just after 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. They were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, the release said.

Metro has not made any arrests and does not have a suspect.

Authorities closed off northbound lanes on Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard that should open again shortly.

